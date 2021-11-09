5 emerging trends that may redefine future of finance

The world of finance is changing rapidly and money matters are no longer synonymous with traditional banks and lending institutions. Given this transformation coupled with pandemic-induced digital penetration, India is evolving as a global fintech superpower.

The key drivers of this changing digital behaviour include the launch of the India API stack, an increase in the volume of funds for technological innovation, and a lot more.

Account Aggregator

The Account Aggregator (AA) framework is India’s latest digital revolution. In the proposed system, banks will act as data providers, followed by lenders as data seekers while AAs act as the vehicle of communication between lenders, third parties, and banks that operate within the AA framework. An AA does not save or store any data, it is only transmitted between different parties involved.

This framework is a shared project of four major financial regulators- Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) that facilitates data sharing with user consent.

For financial institutions, this framework will help with digitisation, simplification, and regulating their processes while for customers AAs will facilitate better product choices, transparent transactions, and improved financial inclusion. With the tabled Personal Data Protection Bill, the AA framework will not just be another feather in India’s cap of digital transformation but a necessity for regulatory compliances for consented data.

Digital Finance

According to reports published by the RBI India’s current fintech product adoption rate stands at roughly 60 percent which is the second-fastest pace in the world. The fintech acceleration drive started with demonetization in 2016 and was pushed to its fullest potential in the pandemic. The success of digital finance services can be accredited to the mass shift of rural India from a cash to a digital payments economy.

The maturing investment ecosystem, increased digital footprint, and ongoing government initiatives are some of the reasons why fintech’s are here to stay in India.

The scope of fintech is unbelievable ranging from the consumer favourite payment gateways to security in banks to lending. In sharp contrast to the traditional financial institutions' fintech’s are considered friendly, efficient, and ethical. Digital finance is becoming the backbone of the Indian economy.

Deregulation of International Markets

Financial deregulation in recent years has greatly improved financial markets' ability to allocate international capital efficiently. It has also resulted in a restructured, more competitive, and less expensive financial services industry as a result of the explosive growth in financial transactions.

Retail investors in India will soon be able to trade in US stocks on the NSE platform. The proposed framework will make US stocks affordable for Indian retail investors.

Blockchain Technology

Every day, there will be thousands of transactions worth trillions of dollars executed in the financial services industry. Transparency, security, and cost-efficiency being top priorities. 45 percent of financial intermediaries are affected by cybercrime every year.

Blockchain technology has grown in popularity due to its inherent strengths in addressing transparent, secure, cost-effective, faster transaction flows along with the lower cost of transactions. It is the technology that began with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and has since spread to nearly every industry. It is a method of recording transactions that uses complex algorithms and encryptions to ensure that the transactions are irrevocable, trusted, and easily accessible to everyone in the system.

Blockchain technology has been an important catalyst for the transformation of financial services such as insurance, asset management, stock trading, and banking.

Unmatchable consumer experience

Companies must evolve to better meet the needs of their customers. Customers today are much more technologically savvy, and as two new generations emerge, financial institutions must evolve to better meet their customers' wants and needs. Millennials and Generation Z are highly tech-savvy and influential who continue to disrupt industries.

In recent years, human-centred design has become increasingly important. Banks are now aware that creating usable interfaces for banking service delivery is not enough; the experience provided to customers at every touchpoint of digital interaction is critical.

Financial companies are changing their practices and attitudes to better meet the demands of these customers.

Ending note

Several other trends are emerging that will shape what fintech looks like in the coming years, including deeper cyber security intervention, the rise of mobile-only neo banks, disruption via artificial intelligence, and more. Improving the consumer experience, using technology to create business models that are resistant to sudden recessions, and implementing smarter functions to automate tedious work to reduce operational costs and risks are key themes for the evolving fintech landscape in the coming years.

The author, Nitin Mathur, is CEO at Tavaga Advisory Services. The views expressed are personal