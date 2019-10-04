4 Reasons to fund your festive purchases with a personal loan

With the onset of the festive season, you’re likely to find yourself spending more time ensuring that your home is spic and span; whether it is to host Diwali parties or receiving relatives from out of town. And, you may also consider making the most of the deals and discounts available right now to shop for otherwise expensive items or assets.

Considering the fact that such festivities can go on for days on end, you will require ample finance to take care of the many expenses that crop up. As this can put undue stress on your savings, it’s best to apply for a personal loan and save yourself any financial strain. To fully understand the benefits of such a decision, take a look at the four reasons why you should finance your big-ticket expenses with a personal loan this festive season.

Apply with ease: courtesy of relaxed eligibility criteria and online application

Considering the fact that festivals are the busiest time of the year, you surely don’t want to add tedious loan formalities to your plate. Fortunately, when you apply for a personal loan from a top-tier lender, you can apply in a hassle-free manner. All you have to do is meet the eligibility terms and apply online. As these features make it easy for you to secure financing in a flash, be sure to pick a lender that offers them.

Gain access to a hefty collateral-free sanction for festive expenses

A major benefit of borrowing via a personal loan is that it is unsecured. This means that you can save yourself from the hassle of pledging an asset and simply enjoy the sanction. The amount you receive depends on your financial profile and the lender’s loan limit.

Additionally, this sum has no spending constraints, which means you can use it to fund any financial obligations during the festive season, or otherwise. Be it making travel arrangements, buying home appliances or shopping for gifts for family and friends, you can use a personal loan to do all this and much more.

Enjoy instant approval and speedy disbursal for uninterrupted celebrations

As a personal loan is usually unsecured, you can get instant approval. This allows you to make arrangements on time, and ensure that nothing interrupts your celebrations. Apart from quick approval, personal loans from reputed lenders also offer you swift disbursal. Certain lenders such as Bajaj Finserv, for instance, approve personal loan applications within minutes and disburse the entire sanction within 24 hours; provided you meet all the eligibility requirements.

Repay over a flexible tenor to keep your EMIs manageable

The best part of taking a loan for your festive season expenses is that there’s no immediate financial obligation that you have to fret over. You can repay the total amount over a flexible tenor as per what you can afford. This means that you can pick a short tenor to become debt-free as soon as possible, or opt for a long tenor to keep EMIs to a minimum.

Today, thanks to advancements in the financial sector, getting a quick personal loan is a fairly straightforward task. However, it is important to conduct your own research to identify the most suitable loan. Categorising your options based on personal loan interest rates, sanction limit and other features is a good way to find loans that are viable. After having found a suitable loan, use the personal loan EMI calculator to know your total dues and plan repayment.

The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is a notable offering as it offers a high sanction at a competitive interest rate, as well as a flexible tenor. You can get up to Rs 25 lakh as sanction and repay it over a tenor of 12 to 60 months, as per your convenience. Bajaj Finserv also guarantees full disbursal of the sanction within 24 hours of approval. To enjoy all these benefits and more, check your pre-approved offer online and get instant approval for your personal loan.