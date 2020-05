The Narendra Modi government announced a third set of COVID-19 relief measures on Friday with this round targeting agriculture and allied activities.

Announcing the third tranche of Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I will be announcing 11 measures today, of which eight relates to strengthening capacity and infrastructure. The government will allocate money and we can quickly ramp up on these. The rest three will pertain to government and administrative reforms."

Rs 5,000 crore for dairy sector

Talking about dairy sector, she said, "During the lockdown period, the demand for milk reduced by 20-25 percent. A new scheme was announced to provide interest subvention at 2 percent per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21. The scheme will unlock Rs 5,000 crore additional liquidity, benefit to 2 crore farmers."

Rs 1 lakh crore for agriculture infrastructure

To boost farming infrastructure, government announced Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure, "Financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. Impetus for development pf farm-gate and aggregation point, affordable and financially viable post-harvest management infrastructure."

Rs 10,000 crore scheme for micro food enterprises

For the formalisation of micro food enterprises (MESs), the government will set up a Rs 10,000 crore fund to help branding and promotion of health foods produced across India. This will be a cluster-based approach in order to accommodate specialities of various states' produce, for example Kashmir can focus funds on Saffron, Telangana can empower turmeric farmers, while Bihar can focus on lotus seeds (Makhana). Aruond 2 lakh MSMEs are expected to benefit from the move.

Rs 20,000 crore for fishermen through PMMSY

To help fishermen, government will launch the Rs 20,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for integrated sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries.Out of this fund, Rs 11,000 crore for activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture; Rs 9,000 crore for infrastructure, fishing harbours, cold chains, markets etc. This will lead to additional fish production of 70 lakh tonne over five years, employment to over 55 lakh people and will double exports to Rs 1,00,000 crore. PMMSY's focus will be on islands, Himalayan states, north-east and aspirational districts.

Rs 13,343 crore for National Animal Disease Control Programme

To ensure 100 percent vaccination of cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat and pig population, the government has allocated Rs 13,323 crore for National Animal Disease Control Programme. Till date, 1.5 crore cows and buffaloes tagged and vaccinated, Sitharaman said.

Rs 15,000 crore for Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund

To support private investment in dairy processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure, an animal husbandry infrastructure development fund of Rs 15,000 crore will be setup as many areas in country with high milk production have great potential for private investment in dairy.

Rs 4,000 crore for herbal cultivation

For the promotion of herbal cultivation, the government announced Rs 4,000 crore, which will cover 10,00,000 hectare in the next two years. This will lead to Rs 5,000 crore income generation for farmers. The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) will bring 800 hectare area by developing a corridor of medicinal plants along the banks of Ganga. A network of regional mandis for medicinal plants also will be set up.

Rs 500 crore for beekeeping

For beekeeping initiatives, Rs 500 crore has been allocated. For this, government will implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection, marketing and storage centres, implementation of standards and developing traceability system. These measures will lead to increase in income of 2 lakh beekeepers and capacity building with thrust on women.

Rs 500 crore for 'TOP to TOTAL'

The government extended Operation Greens from Tomatoes, Onion and Potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables. Operation Greens was a project aimed to stabilise the supply of tomato, onion and potato crops (TOP crops) in India, as well as to ensure their availability around the country, year-round without price volatility. For this scheme, Rs 500 crore has been allocated.

Deregulation for Essential Commodities Act