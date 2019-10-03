#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens 250 points lower, Nifty below 11,300
Asian stocks tumble after US announces tariffs on Europe
Oil prices rebound on lower output from US, Russia, OPEC
Rupee trades cautious against US dollar in early trade
Home Finance
Business

34 functional teams to smoothen merger of UBI, PNB, OBC

Updated : October 03, 2019 07:48 AM IST

A total of 34 functional teams have been formed to smoothen the process of merger of United Bank of India (UBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), a senior official said.
The merger is scheduled to come into force from April 1 next year.
The merger will make the new entity the second-largest bank in the country after the State Bank of India (SBI) with a total business volume of Rs 18 lakh crore.
34 functional teams to smoothen merger of UBI, PNB, OBC
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV