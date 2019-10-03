Business
34 functional teams to smoothen merger of UBI, PNB, OBC
Updated : October 03, 2019 07:48 AM IST
A total of 34 functional teams have been formed to smoothen the process of merger of United Bank of India (UBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), a senior official said.
The merger is scheduled to come into force from April 1 next year.
The merger will make the new entity the second-largest bank in the country after the State Bank of India (SBI) with a total business volume of Rs 18 lakh crore.
