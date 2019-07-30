Finance
3 PSBs, 2 private lenders plan to raise up to Rs 62,000 crore to grab NBFC market share, says report
Updated : July 30, 2019 10:00 AM IST
State-run banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of India and Canara Bank, as well as, private lenders Axis Bank and RBL Bank are planning to raise Rs 62,000 crore in a bid to accumulate growth capital, the report said.
As per the report, SBI is looking to raise Rs 17,000 crore through bonds, with Rs 7,000 crore of this shortly as additional tier one (AT1) capital.
