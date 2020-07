The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has released a list of 2,426 borrowers who have wilfully defaulted on their cumulative bank loans of over Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

As a part of celebrating the 51st anniversary of bank nationalization, the AIBEA released the list on Saturday of 2,426 borrower accounts that have been categorized as “wilful defaulters” with dues amounting to Rs 1,47,350 crore to the banking system.

These wilful defaulters list pertained only to public sector banks and based on the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) report as of September 30, 2019.

The list includes companies such as Gitanjali Gems (Rs 4,644 crore), Kingfisher Airlines (Rs 586 crore), Ruchi Soya Industries (Rs 1,618 crore), Winsome Diamonds And Jewellery Limited (Rs 2,918 crore), and others.

Among the state-run lenders, the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India had the highest number of 685 wilful defaulter borrowers amounting to Rs 43,887 crore followed by Punjab National Bank with 325 defaulters amounting to Rs 22,370 crore and Bank of Baroda with 355 defaulters and a default amount of Rs 14,661 crore.

The Punjab & Sind Bank has only six wilful defaulters who defaulted Rs 255 crore.

"If tough action is taken on them and money is recovered, our banks can play a bigger role in national development. The present practice of giving concessions to the defaulters and burdening the banking public with a lesser rate of interest on their savings and increase in service charges should be stopped," said AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam.