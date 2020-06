The 24-hour hospitalisation policy in order to avail the benefits of the insurance policy may soon end, according to insurance experts. As of now, the insured should be admitted in a hospital for at least 24 hours to avail a claim.

"The coronavirus has brought in a lot of changes in the health insurance sector and this is yet another change to cover treatment at home, we will see in the coming months," says Amit Chhabra, head- health insurance, Policybazaar.

"This is a welcome move and will not only increase the health insurance penetration in India but will also reduce the burdens on hospitals. This move is also beneficial for the insurers as covering home treatment will reduce the hospital stays which will eventually bring down the overall claims," he added.

There are some other significant changes happening in the industry such as launch of new protection products, customers beginning to find comfort in buying products online, among others.

The government and insurance regulator have also announced several relaxations for customers in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the country.