#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Updated : February 14, 2020 02:23 PM IST

On disclosed income, the department said that around 1 crore individuals disclosed income between Rs. 5-10 lakh, while 46 lakh individual tax payers declared income above Rs 10 lakh.
Only 3.16 lakh individual tax payers disclosed income above Rs 50 lakh, it said.
The number of individual tax payers who disclosed income above Rs 5 crore across the country is around 8,600, the I-T department said.
2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

You May Also Like

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement