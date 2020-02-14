2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

As many as 2,200 people disclosed annual income of more than Rs 1 crore from their profession in the current financial year, the Income Tax (I-T) department said in a recent tweet. They include doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers and such other professionals, the department added. The statement from the I-T department came in line with the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At an event, PM Modi said only 1.5 crore Indians paid taxes. Out of this, only 3 lakh people have declared their income over Rs 50 lakh and 2,200 people over Rs 1 crore. Following this remark, reports circulated on social media that PM may have contradicted the I-T department's figures. However, the department, in a series of tweets, clarified that the claims were right.



Certain misinformation is being circulated in Social Media pertaining to individual return filers.

CBDT clarifies:

During the current financial year, 5.78 crore individuals filed returns disclosing income of financial year 2018-19..1/6

Out of these, 1.03 crore individuals have shown income below Rs 2.5 lakh and 3.29 crore individuals disclosed taxable income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Out of 5.78 crore returns filed during this financial year, 4.32 crore individuals disclosed income up to Rs 5 lakh, it added. According to the Finance Act, taxpayers having income up to Rs 5 lakh are exempted from paying taxes.

taxpayers declared income above Rs 10 lakh.

"Only 3.16 lakh individual taxpayers disclosed income above Rs 50 lakh," it said.