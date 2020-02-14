Economy
2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims
Updated : February 14, 2020 02:23 PM IST
On disclosed income, the department said that around 1 crore individuals disclosed income between Rs. 5-10 lakh, while 46 lakh individual tax payers declared income above Rs 10 lakh.
Only 3.16 lakh individual tax payers disclosed income above Rs 50 lakh, it said.
The number of individual tax payers who disclosed income above Rs 5 crore across the country is around 8,600, the I-T department said.