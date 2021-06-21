2021-30 promises a decade of hope for large banks: Motilal Oswal

If the last decade 2011-20 brought mere pains to the banking sector, particularly those with high exposure to corporate banking, the coming decade 2021-30, is expected to bring some cheers to large banks, namely SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

These banks are expected to benefit from growth in earnings as corporate business gathers momentum providing enough impetus for valuable growth, analysts said.

Unlike weak credit growth trends seen in the past five years, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes India is at an inflection point and is likely to see improved loan growth over in this decade.

"This would be led by sustained buoyancy in consumer credit and industrial demand, boosted by capex recovery, as capacity utilization levels improve," the brokerage said in a report.

In the decade ahead, large banks such as SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have undergone adverse corporate asset quality cycles, which bottomed out over FY18-19. These banks have also beefed up their balance sheets by raising capital during the pandemic and emerged stronger in FY21 with solid performance on PPOP/earnings and asset quality.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects pace of market share gains in large private banks to accelerate sharply during this decade owing to their strong balance sheets, competitive cost of funds, higher provision coverage on the existing stressed pool, and strong capital ratios.

"Most banks are currently trading either below or near their long-term average multiples. As the corporate cycle strengthens further and growth picks up, the earnings momentum of corporate banks coupled with the valuation headroom can serve as twin catalysts for outperformance," the report said.

Typically when the cycle turns, the valuation multiple of stock shifts from the lows to highs and doesn’t trade at average multiples of the cycle. This shift in valuation multiple expansion from lows to highs drives outsized gains.

Further, as the economy recovers with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the accelerated pace of vaccinations, manufacturing activity – the core driver of capex – is expected to make a swift comeback. Several government initiatives and PLI schemes to boost manufacturing activity would further aid revival in industrial credit growth.

With the corporate cycle showing steady revival, Motilal Oswal believes Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI are well-placed to benefit from this growth normalization.

The brokerage expects large private banks to see robust improvement in profitability, led by moderation in credit cost on receding stress levels and high provisioning coverage, continued market share gains, controlled cost of funds supporting margins, and improving fee income trends.

Earnings growth and improving return ratios would continue to drive re-ratings in banking stocks.

Additionally, the resolution of stressed accounts may drive healthy provisioning write-backs and aid earnings recovery in corporate banks.

SBI may be the key beneficiary as it has NPA provision stock of around Rs 3.2 trillion from the last decade, the report added.

Also, over the years, the SOTP story ( sum-of-the-parts valuation) of select banks has turned very attractive, with the contribution of subsidiaries inching up in the total intrinsic value.

As these businesses gain scale and market share, the contribution of subsidiaries in the overall SoTP of banks is likely to increase steadily, the report added.