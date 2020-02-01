Associate Partners
2020 Budget India: Nirmala Sitharaman says India now 5th largest economy globally

Updated : February 01, 2020 11:38 AM IST

Sitharaman stated in the Parliament that the central government debt has reduced to 48.7 percent of GDP from 52.2 percent in March 2014.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said the growth of 7.4 percent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 percent.
Sitharaman also listed out various welfare schemes like affordable housing, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Ayushman Bharat.
