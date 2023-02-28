As per information received following search operations, suspicious transactions were found in about 450 bank accounts opened in Bandhan Bank and HDFC Bank located on Fatehabad Road.

Two banks in Uttar Pradesh have come under the radar of the central investigation agencies in connection with the alleged "bank account on rent" case.

More than 450 such accounts were said to have been detected in Bandhan Bank and HDFC Bank (outpost area Vibhav Nagar) located in Fatehabad Road in Agra.

The account would be in the name of a working class person but it was operated by a businessman in furtherance of an organised criminal conspiracy, where lakhs of rupees were traded and transacted.

These transactions were not known to the actual account holder because they were working class people and their bank account passbook, ATM card, netbanking, and all the documents related to the bank account were with that businessman, who would in return, give a few thousand rupees every month to the labourer for “renting his bank account”.

The Income Tax department had conducted a search on these branches in November and also shared its report with the CBI and ED.

A case was registered by the Agra police in the Tajganj police station in February 2023 and some bank officials have been arrested.

According to reports, the matter is apparently related to HMA Group, India’s second largest meat exporter. HMA’s owner Haji Zulfikar Bhutto is a former BSP MLA from Agra Cantonment and was an influential businessman during Mayawati’s regime in UP since2007. Despite losing subsequent elections, he continued to wield power.

