15,000 Axis Bank employees quit in last few months, says report

Updated : January 08, 2020 02:21 PM IST

Axis Bank, that has over 70,000 employees, is trying to increase its workforce by increasing the pace of hiring.
The large scale resignations from organisation could affect the day to day functioning of the bank that is looking to expand its operations.
The mass exits come as mid and branch-level executives struggle to cope with mounting pressure amid managements growth drive.
