  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

1474 risky exporters to face stern action, say finance ministry sources

Updated : July 26, 2020 07:34 PM IST

Non-existing exporters have also been detected in large numbers at Surat (215), Thane (28), Faridabad (15) and Kolkata (11).
Out of the non-traceable 7 Star Exporters, five operated from Delhi and one each from Mumbai and Kolkata.
1474 risky exporters to face stern action, say finance ministry sources

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

ICICI Bank posts strong Q1 results; collection to be key going forward

ICICI Bank posts strong Q1 results; collection to be key going forward

Debt MFs see Rs 1.1 lakh crore inflow in June quarter on investment in liquid schemes

Debt MFs see Rs 1.1 lakh crore inflow in June quarter on investment in liquid schemes

Mnuchin: Coronavirus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Mnuchin: Coronavirus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement