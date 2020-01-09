#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
13th tranche of electoral bonds to be issued from January 13: Finance ministry

Updated : January 09, 2020 09:27 PM IST

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.
The 29 specified SBI branches are in cities such as New Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla, Srinagar, Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, Mumbai, Patna, and Lucknow.
SBI is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds. A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly, with other individuals.
