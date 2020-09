13 states have given their consent to borrowing options proposed by GST Council to meet compensation shortfall, Finance Ministry sources informed CNBCTV-18.

"Those in agreement with option 1 are AP, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha," the sources said.

On the other hand, states like Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are likely to formally revert to centre soon, sources added.

Manipur is the only state to have opted for Option 2. Few states said that they will submit their views directly to the finance ministry at next GST Council and are yet to decide on the options.

States which are not in favour of any option are Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal.