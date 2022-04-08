10-year bond yield hits 7% as RBI hikes reverse repo rate by 40 bps to 3.75%

The yield on the 10-year government bond crossed 7 percent as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the reverse repo rate by 40 basis points to 3.75 percent on March 8. The interest rate that the RBI pays commercial banks when they park their excess cash with it is called the reverse repo rate.

The 10-year bond yield had already inched nearly 7 percent before the policy meet. The 10-year benchmark government bond yield rose up by 1.37 percent on March 8 as the held-to-maturity limit was raised to 23 percent.

The 10-year bond yield had closed at 6.91 percent on March 7, 6.92 percent on March 6, and nearly 6.90 percent on March 5.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the rising fuel prices prompted the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase the inflation forecast for the current fiscal year and lower its estimates for GDP growth.

"The RBI projects CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation at 5.7 percent for FY23," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The bond yields were anchored amid global volatility as they had been given a reprieve from government debt supply for February and March. The government's borrowing programme for FY22 came to an end on February 25, and for that month supply of bonds hitting the market was lower than expected because of cancelled auctions.