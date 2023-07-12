Yamuna River in Delhi reaches decade-high water level, expected to rise further

The Yamuna River in Delhi has reached its highest recorded level in a decade, surpassing the danger mark and prompting evacuations. Heavy rainfall and increased water discharge have caused the river to rise rapidly, with projections indicating a further increase in the coming days. Authorities have taken measures to address the flooding, including relocation of residents, deployment of boats for rescue operations, and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge.

The Yamuna River in Delhi has reached its highest recorded level in a decade, officials announced on Tuesday, with further rising expected. The Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal reported that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased from 205.4 meters on Monday evening to 206.76 meters on Tuesday evening.

The rise was attributed to increased water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar. Projections indicate that the river will reach 207 meters in the early hours of Wednesday and continue to rise.

On Wednesday, a man died of electrocution after flood waters entered the slums near Yamuna River in Faridabad, Haryana.

Over the past two days, Delhi has witnessed a rapid surge in the Yamuna River's water level, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters 18 hours earlier than anticipated. By Monday night, the river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 meters, resulting in the relocation of residents in flood-prone areas and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge to road and rail traffic.

According to a senior official from the irrigation and flood control department, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge peaked at 206.76 meters by 8 pm on Tuesday, marking the highest level since 2013 when the river reached 207.32 meters. The sudden rise was attributed to continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions over the weekend.

To address the flooding, residents in low-lying areas have been relocated to higher ground, while various measures have been implemented for awareness, evacuation, and rescue operations. This includes the deployment of 45 boats and collaboration with NGOs to provide relief to affected individuals.

As a precautionary measure, the Old Railway Bridge has been closed to traffic, and all gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water and prevent prolonged high water levels. Multiple authorities, including district magistrates, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, are working in coordination to manage the flood situation.

Social media has been inundated with videos of residents wading through knee-deep water in Yamuna Bazar as floodwaters enter low-lying areas.

During a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reassured the public that while a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, the city government is fully prepared to handle any potential emergencies. The evacuation process commenced on Monday night as floodwaters entered certain areas, with affected individuals being relocated to camps on higher grounds, according to an official from the East Delhi district.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage, as reported by the Central Water Commission, reached 3,59,760 cusecs at 11 am on Tuesday, the highest in the past three days. Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has contributed to the increased discharge, whereas the normal flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs.

The India Meteorological Department has expressed concerns about a further rise in the water levels of rivers due to heavy rainfall in multiple locations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where rain continues to fall.

Delhi's government issued a flood warning on Sunday and has instructed authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary actions in vulnerable areas. Control rooms have been established, motorboats have been deployed, and rescue teams are prepared to respond to the situation.

Northwest India has experienced incessant rainfall over the past three days, resulting in overflowing rivers, creeks, and drains that have caused infrastructure damage and disrupted essential services in various regions.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, with 153 mm of rain within 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. An additional 107 mm of rain was recorded in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rainfall transformed roads into streams, parks into watery labyrinths, and marketplaces into submerged areas.

The Yamuna River system's catchment spans parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. The low-lying areas near the river, inhabited by approximately 41,000 people, are considered vulnerable to flooding. Despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department, and private individuals, encroachments on the river floodplain have occurred over the years.

In September of last year, the Yamuna River breached the danger mark twice, reaching a water level of 206.38 meters. In 2019, the river experienced a peak flow rate of 8.28 lakh cusecs and a water level of 206.6 meters. The highest recorded water level of 207.49 meters was observed in 1978.

