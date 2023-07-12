CNBC TV18
Yamuna River in Delhi reaches decade-high water level, expected to rise further

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 10:32:48 AM IST (Published)

The Yamuna River in Delhi has reached its highest recorded level in a decade, surpassing the danger mark and prompting evacuations. Heavy rainfall and increased water discharge have caused the river to rise rapidly, with projections indicating a further increase in the coming days. Authorities have taken measures to address the flooding, including relocation of residents, deployment of boats for rescue operations, and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge.

The Yamuna River in Delhi has reached its highest recorded level in a decade, officials announced on Tuesday, with further rising expected. The Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal reported that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased from 205.4 meters on Monday evening to 206.76 meters on Tuesday evening.

The rise was attributed to increased water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar. Projections indicate that the river will reach 207 meters in the early hours of Wednesday and continue to rise.
On Wednesday, a man died of electrocution after flood waters entered the slums near Yamuna River in Faridabad, Haryana.
