‘Wrath of Nature’; List of worst natural disasters in the US

The United States of America recently suffered a deadly late-season tornado outbreak across Southern areas of the country. The tornadoes ripped through several populated areas, causing untold damage and leading to at least 94 confirmed deaths.

While climate change continues to make such erratic and extreme weather events more and more common, the large nation has seen its fair share of natural disasters. Here are some of the worst natural disasters that the US has suffered through in recent years.

Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that formed on September 16, 2017. The deadly hurricane swept through the US territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The severely strong winds resulted in damage of $90 billion, and an estimated 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico, 4 in the contiguous United States and 3 in the United States Virgin Islands.

Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Katrina was another Category 5 hurricane, which made landfall in the contiguous United States. The natural disaster caused a whopping $125 billion in damages in 2005. Flooding in the city of New Orleans lead to most of the 1,836 deaths caused by the disaster.

Chicago Heat Wave of 1995

The usually cold city of Chicago suffered one of the worst heat waves in the history of the country in 1995. With a lack of air conditioning, and reluctance to keep windows open due to fear of crime, over 739 heat-related deaths occurred in the area.

2011 Super Outbreak

The 2011 Super Outbreak saw over 360 tornadoes form in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee and 18 other states. The tornado outbreak was the largest and costliest tornado outbreak in the country, with damages of $11 billion and 348 deaths.

2021 Western North America heat wave

The formation of a severe heat dome over the Western parts of North America saw temperatures in the chilly area rise to highs of over 45 ° C. An estimated 1,408 heat-related deaths occurred across British Columbia and the North-Western US, with over 229 confirmed deaths in the US alone.

February 13–17, 2021 North American winter storm