World Wetlands Day: Its significance in the time of climate crisis

Wetlands are unique ecosystems that play a vital role in maintaining the balance of the environment. The day marks the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

The World Wetlands Day is celebrated on February 2 every year to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands for our planet. It marks the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on this day in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

History

In the early 1960s, scientists were discussing the ecological importance of wetlands. Conventional wisdom at that point disregarded the importance of non-forest ecological areas. As a result, wetland areas were at greater risk of exploitation and degradation. The Ramsar sites were one of these critical wetlands that were at risk of being overlooked.

In order to protect these areas, Eskandar Firouz, the former environment minister of Iran, along with Frenchman Luc Hoffmann and Geoffrey Matthews, two scientists specialising in wetland ecologies, formed an organisation to hold an international treaty for the protection of wetlands.

This would result in the adoption and creation of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitats or the Ramsar Convention in 1971. The convention is the only international treaty to focus on protecting a specific type of ecological area.

Significance

Wetlands are unique ecosystems that play a vital role in maintaining the balance of the environment. They provide numerous benefits, including water purification, shoreline protection, habitat for wildlife, and support for agriculture and tourism.

Wetlands are under threat from a variety of human activities such as urbanisation, agriculture, and pollution. This has led to a decline in wetland area and the loss of many important habitats for wildlife. The World Wetlands Day aims to highlight the importance of preserving and restoring wetlands to ensure their continued survival and the survival of the species that depend on them.

The theme for World Wetlands Day changes each year, with recent themes focusing on issues such as the role of wetlands in climate change and the importance of wetland education. Events are held worldwide to celebrate World Wetlands Day, including educational events, bird-watching expeditions, and clean-up projects. The day is marked with different events across the 172 countries that are parties to the convention.