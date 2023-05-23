World Turtle Day 2023 — Know its history, significance and theme

“I love Turtles” — these three words brimming with an abundance of adoration form the theme of World Turtle Day this year.

Every year on May 23, the non-profit organisation American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) celebrates World Turtle Day. The occasion casts a spotlight on turtles and is aimed at increasing public awareness regarding the need to protect turtles, tortoises, and their rapidly diminishing habitats. These reptiles are crucial components of Earth’s natural system as they can live and prosper in a variety of different ecosystems all over the world. This year’s theme for World Turtle Day is ‘I love Turtles.’ So, as habitats dwindle and their future hangs in the balance, the urgency to safeguard turtles and tortoises becomes even more important now.

History

World Turtle Day sprang to life in the year 2000, following a decade of relentless dedication. With unwavering commitment, Susan Tellem and her husband, Marshall Thompson, spearheaded this noble cause. They hold fundraising events and continuously try to raise awareness on the plight of these shelled creatures.

The 23rd annual International World Turtle Day is now upon us, serving as a beacon of hope for countless turtles and tortoises that have found refuge and salvation through ATR's compassionate endeavours.

Significance

World Turtle Day serves as a clarion call to the global community. On this day, humans unite to honour the existence of these majestic creatures and confront the urgent need for their preservation.

According to ATR, around 61 percent of turtles worldwide are threatened or already extinct. “Ideally all turtles should live in the wild but realistically this is not always possible,” says Tellem.

Street vendors peddling turtles, pet stores teeming with their allure, and even the exploitation of these enchanting beings as prizes in carnival games contribute to their heart-breaking predicament. Yet, hope flickers thanks to the awareness ignited by World Turtle Day. Countless rescues and sanctuaries have emerged, promising a brighter future for these cherished creatures.

Theme

“I love Turtles” — these three words brimming with an abundance of adoration form the theme of World Turtle Day this year. It features a turtle named Mr Mudd and encourages the worldwide audience to acknowledge the existence of these reptiles as they have been living on this planet for centuries.

These gentle reptiles are here “just to make us laugh and love them as much as people do with warm and fuzzy cats and dogs. They are more than just rocks with legs,” says Tellem.

With social media as your tool, you can embark on an odyssey of exhilarating adventures with these captivating creatures. You can also order authentic World Turtle Day shirts and other merchandise through the American Tortoise Rescue online portal.