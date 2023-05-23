World Turtle Day 2023 — Know its history, significance and theme

“I love Turtles” — these three words brimming with an abundance of adoration form the theme of World Turtle Day this year.

Every year on May 23, the non-profit organisation American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) celebrates World Turtle Day. The occasion casts a spotlight on turtles and is aimed at increasing public awareness regarding the need to protect turtles, tortoises, and their rapidly diminishing habitats. These reptiles are crucial components of Earth’s natural system as they can live and prosper in a variety of different ecosystems all over the world. This year’s theme for World Turtle Day is ‘I love Turtles.’ So, as habitats dwindle and their future hangs in the balance, the urgency to safeguard turtles and tortoises becomes even more important now.

History

World Turtle Day sprang to life in the year 2000, following a decade of relentless dedication. With unwavering commitment, Susan Tellem and her husband, Marshall Thompson, spearheaded this noble cause. They hold fundraising events and continuously try to raise awareness on the plight of these shelled creatures.

The 23rd annual International World Turtle Day is now upon us, serving as a beacon of hope for countless turtles and tortoises that have found refuge and salvation through ATR's compassionate endeavours.