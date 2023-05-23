English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsWorld Turtle Day 2023 — Know its history, significance and theme

World Turtle Day 2023 — Know its history, significance and theme

World Turtle Day 2023 — Know its history, significance and theme
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 7:17:11 AM IST (Published)

“I love Turtles” — these three words brimming with an abundance of adoration form the theme of World Turtle Day this year.

Every year on May 23, the non-profit organisation American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) celebrates World Turtle Day. The occasion casts a spotlight on turtles and is aimed at increasing public awareness regarding the need to protect turtles, tortoises, and their rapidly diminishing habitats. These reptiles are crucial components of Earth’s natural system as they can live and prosper in a variety of different ecosystems all over the world. This year’s theme for World Turtle Day is ‘I love Turtles.’ So, as habitats dwindle and their future hangs in the balance, the urgency to safeguard turtles and tortoises becomes even more important now.

History
World Turtle Day sprang to life in the year 2000, following a decade of relentless dedication. With unwavering commitment, Susan Tellem and her husband, Marshall Thompson, spearheaded this noble cause. They hold fundraising events and continuously try to raise awareness on the plight of these shelled creatures.
ALSO READ | Earth Day 2023: History, significance and theme this year
The 23rd annual International World Turtle Day is now upon us, serving as a beacon of hope for countless turtles and tortoises that have found refuge and salvation through ATR's compassionate endeavours.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X