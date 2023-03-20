World Sparrow Day 2023: History, theme and significance

World Sparrow Day aims to raise awareness about the decline in the sparrow population and the need for their conservation. The day provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to come together and take action to protect and conserve sparrows.
World Sparrow Day is observed every year on March 20 to raise awareness about the importance of sparrows and their conservation. The day was first celebrated in 2010 in India and has since been observed in several countries around the world. World Sparrow Day is an important observance that highlights the significance of sparrows and their conservation. By promoting sparrow conservation and creating sparrow-friendly habitats, people can contribute to the protection of these small birds.
History
World Sparrow Day was initiated by the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated on March 20, 2010, and was aimed at creating awareness about the decline in the sparrow population and the need for their conservation.
Theme
Each year, World Sparrow Day has a specific theme that reflects the current challenges and priorities related to sparrow conservation. The theme for World Sparrow Day 2023 is a continuation of the previous year’s theme. The theme for this year is “I love Sparrows,” which emphasises the role of individuals and communities in sparrow conservation.
Significance
Sparrows are small, common birds that are found in many parts of the world. They play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling pests and insects and serving as a food source for other animals. However, the global sparrow population has been declining rapidly in recent years due to various factors such as habitat loss, pollution, and the use of pesticides.
World Sparrow Day aims to raise awareness about the decline in the sparrow population and the need for their conservation. The day provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to come together and take action to protect and conserve sparrows. This can be done by creating and preserving sparrow-friendly habitats, reducing the use of pesticides, and promoting awareness about the importance of sparrows in the ecosystem.
