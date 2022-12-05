English
World Soil Day 2022: Check history, significance and theme

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 5, 2022 8:55:21 AM IST (Published)

World Soil Day is celebrated on December 5 as it coincides with the birthday of Thailand's King, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who formally made this event happen

Every year, World Soil Day is observed on December 5 to draw attention to the importance of healthy soil for the sustenance of life on earth. The primary objective of the day is to raise awareness about soil degradation which can cause serious environmental problems, including erosion, loss of organic matter and decline in soil fertility. The condition of soil worsens due to industrialisation or poor management of agricultural land. World Soil Day encourages people to think of sustainable ways to manage soil resources.

History
World Soil Day is celebrated on December 5 as it coincides with the birthday of Thailand's King, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who formally made this event happen. In 2002, the International Union of Soil Sciences proposed a global day dedicated to raising awareness about the degrading condition of the soil, its impact and its prevention. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) supported the cause under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand. In June 2013, the FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day and requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. The UN General Assembly designated December 5 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.
ALSO READ: World Music Day 2022 — Top events taking place in India and the world
Theme
The theme of World Soil Day 2022 is “Soils: where food begins”. The theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy ecosystem by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, increasing soil awareness and encouraging societies to improve soil health.
Significance
Soil degradation, which results from soil salinisation and sodification, is a threat to the ecosystem and poses a threat to agricultural production, food security and sustainability at the global level. Hence, World Soil Day is important to advocate for the long-term management of soil resources.
ALSO READ: World Music Day 2022: History, significance, celebrations, and quotes
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
