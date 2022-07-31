World Ranger Day today: History and significance

A Forest Ranger is a person who is tasked with preserving and protecting the forests and the natural heritage. Amid the challenges of climate change and poaching, Forest Rangers have become extremely crucial to protect our environment. Forest Rangers are critical to ecological and economic security as they play a great role in protecting National Parks and other protected forests, across many countries, including India.

In India, Forest Rangers are responsible for protecting the environment despite tough work conditions inside jungles and other challenges. According to a Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) report, the forests that Rangers protect, absorb 11.25 percent of India’s greenhouse gases. However, Forest Rangers carry out their work with outdated equipment, no emergency medical assistance, and little recognition of the tremendous hazards they face on a daily basis.

World Ranger Day is celebrated across the world on July 31 every year to appreciate the contributions of the Forest Rangers in the country's development and to pay a tribute to these green crusaders who at times sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

World Ranger Day is also an occasion to celebrate and recognise the work Rangers do to protect the world's natural heritage. On World Ranger Day, we must express our gratitude to the guardians of our natural resources for their commitment and sacrifices in protecting our environment.

History

The International Rangers Foundation (IRF) was established on 31 July 1992 in Peak National Park, UK, after an agreement between the Countryside Management Association (CMA), the Scottish Countryside Rangers Association (SCRA) and the US Association of National Park Rangers (ANPR). The International Rangers Foundation and The Thin Green Line Foundation celebrated the first World Ranger Day on the 15th anniversary of the founding of the International Rangers Foundation in 2007.

Filmmaker, conservationist and a former Australian Park Ranger Sean Willmore has played a great role in making the World Ranger Day popular worldwide. Willmore through his documentary, ‘The Thin Green Line’, shed light on the struggles of Forest Rangers. The documentary premiered in 2007 and after its success, Willmore established the Thin Green Line Foundation for helping the Forest Rangers.