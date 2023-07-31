World Ranger Day: Celebrating Nature's Guardians And Preserving Our Planet's Richness The theme of World Ranger Day 2023 is “30 by 30,” building on the momentum from the 2022 United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15)

World Ranger Day, celebrated on July 31, serves as a special occasion to pay tribute and show gratitude to the courageous men and women who devote their lives to safeguarding wildlife and preserving our precious natural resources. These unsung heroes selflessly work day and night, striving to protect some of the most fragile ecosystems and endangered species on our planet. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the cause of conservation deserve our utmost respect and admiration.

History

The origins of World Ranger Day can be traced back to the International Ranger Federation (IRF), an organisation established in 1992 to promote and support the work of park rangers worldwide. The day was first observed in 2007 in memory of eight rangers who tragically lost their lives while on duty in Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, World Ranger Day has grown to become an internationally recognised occasion to celebrate rangers' contributions and raise awareness about the challenges they face in their line of duty.

World Ranger Day 2023 Theme

The theme of World Ranger Day 2023 is “30 by 30,” building on the momentum from the 2022 United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15). During COP15, world leaders and decision-makers agreed upon a Global Biodiversity Framework, aiming to effectively conserve and manage at least 30 percent of the planet's areas by 2030 (also known as the '30 by 30' target). This ambitious goal highlights the urgent need for increased conservation efforts to safeguard ecosystems and protect the planet's biodiversity.

Significance:

By commemorating this World Ranger Day, we not only honour the courage and sacrifice of park rangers and conservationists but also raise awareness about the challenges they face in their noble pursuits. World Ranger Day serves as a call to action for individuals, communities, and governments to come together and support the conservation efforts that will ensure a sustainable and thriving planet for generations to come.