World Ozone Day: Four ways to protect atmosphere’s protective layer

While the original Montreal Protocol and its nine revisions have successfully reduced the use of ozone-depleting chemicals like hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and halons, the ozone hole over Antarctica will only be fully replenished by 2070.

The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer or the World Ozone Day is celebrated on September 16 to mark the date that all member states of the United Nations signed the Montreal Protocol in 1987. This agreement was signed to protect the ozone layer from being depleted any further.

This essentially means that a lot needs to be still done to protect the ozone layer.

Here are some ways that we can do our part to protect the ozone layer.

1) While the Montreal Protocol did phase out many products using ozone-depleting substances (ODS), there are still many products that use them today. Electronic appliances, hair sprays, room fresheners, chemical fertilisers, cleaning products, foam blowing agents, solvents and fumigants contain ODS. Limit their use or look for alternatives that do not contain CFCs, HCFCs, hydrobromofluorocarbons (HBFCs), halons, methyl bromide, carbon tetrachloride and methyl chloroform.

2) When buying electronic appliances that contain coolants, try to ensure that they don’t use any ODS. Whenever you are disposing of an electronic appliance that contains coolants like fridges and air-conditioners ensure that you are giving them over to professionals to recycle. Improper handling can result in the cooling loop being damaged and releasing ODS into the atmosphere.

3) You should also regularly maintain such electrical appliances to ensure that they haven’t been leaking their ODS coolant into the atmosphere. Buying newer appliances that use more environmentally friendly coolants is ideal.