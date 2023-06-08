World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, history and significance

World Ocean Day is a platform to nurture public interest to protect the oceans and to engage various key international stakeholders to help implement the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to conserve and manage ocean resources in a balanced manner.

As much as 71 percent of our planet is water and 96.5 percent of all of the planet’s water is contained in our oceans. 50 to 80 percent of all life on Earth is found in oceans. Unfortunately, human activity has caused a lot of damage to oceans. World Ocean Day is celebrated on June 8 annually to inform the public about the impacts of human activities on oceans and to mobilise the support of the world citizenry to take up a more proactive and sustainable approach towards ocean use.

Theme

The theme for 2023’s World Ocean Day is “Planet Ocean: tides are Changing,” as revealed on the official website unworldoceansday.org. The theme presents the paradox of hope and concern for oceans. While people, governments, and policymakers are waking up to the damages caused by the human race to the oceans, the impacts of our activities are having a domino effect as one by one, the ocean ecosystems are degrading.

Efforts are needed on a global scale to prevent further degradation. Today, various scientists, decision-makers, civil society representatives, executives from the private sector, indigenous communities, youth activists and celebrities, among others, will discuss such vital matters in a virtual event that begins at 10:00 am and concludes at 1:30 pm, EDT.

History

World Ocean Day was first proposed by Canada in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2002, The Ocean Project began to promote World Ocean Day with the help of international partner organisations. A year later, the World Ocean Day website was launched, which campaigned for four years to have World Ocean Day established. Finally, in 2008, the United Nations General Assembly recognised June 8 as World Ocean Day.

Significance

We have dumped toxic waste, and plastics and spilled oil on oceans and seas, harming marine life. We continue to overhunt various marine animals, endangering their existence. Human-induced global warming is heating up the oceans, threatening marine life further. World Ocean Day is a platform to nurture public interest to protect the oceans and to engage various key international stakeholders to help implement the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to conserve and manage ocean resources in a balanced manner.