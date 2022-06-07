World Oceans Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

The World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year across the globe. Oceans make up over 70 percent of the planet and are essential to support and promote life. Their degradation could destabilise the earth’s dynamics with natural resources.

Theme

The United Nations will highlight the theme Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean on World Oceans Day, on June 8, 2022.

Significance

According to the UN, oceans produce about 50 percent of the planet’s oxygen and are home to earth’s biodiversity. It is the main source of protein for over 1 billion people in the world. By 2030, about 40 million people will earn a living by being employed in ocean-based industries.

Oceans also absorb nearly 30 percent of carbon dioxide produced by humans, which helps in mitigating global warming.

However, over the years, oceans had to witness 90 percent depletion of big fish populations and 50 percent destruction of coral reefs due to reckless human activities.

World Oceans Day is observed as a reminder every year of the destruction caused by human activities like garbage and sewage disposal and oil leaks.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness among people about the “impact of human actions on the ocean” and to mobilise citizens for their sustainable management.

History

The concept of World Oceans Day was first proposed by the UN in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. It was suggested that a day be observed to raise awareness about the crucial role oceans play in our lives and ways in which people can help protect them.

Since 2002, the World Ocean Network has built support for ocean awareness events on June 8 with the help of sponsorship from UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

On December 5, 2008, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to designate this day.

Apart from UNESCO, other agencies under the aegis of the UN such as the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and FAO also work to protect marine and coastal ecosystems.