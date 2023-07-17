Sustained and rapid reduction in methane emissions is key to limiting near-term global warming, IEA's recent 'Financing Reductions in Oil and Gas Methane Emissions' report stated.
Over $75 billion in cumulative spending is needed till 2030 to reduce energy-related methane emissions by 75 percent, stated the IEA's recent 'Financing Reductions in Oil and Gas Methane Emissions' report.
Ever since the Industrial Revolution, methane has been responsible for around 30 percent of the increase in global temperatures. Sustained and rapid reduction in methane emissions is key to limiting near-term global warming, the report stated. According to the IEA's scenario of achieving net-zero emission (NZE) by 2050, energy-related methane emissions will have to drop by around 75 percent — two-thirds of it comes from the decreasing emissions from gas and oil operations. This makes up for over 15 percent of the total reduction of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions till 2030.
"The energy sector accounts for nearly 40 percent of total methane emissions from human activity, and it has the largest potential for abatement in the near term. Oil and gas operations are responsible for 80 million tonnes of methane emissions and tackling these is one of the most important measures to limit near-term global warming," the report stated.
Abatement of methane in the gas and oil industry is one of the cheapest options to lessen greenhouse gas emissions in the economy. The report stated that the abatement measures would generate around $45 billion revenue from the sale of captured methane. "This means that the average cost of methane reductions to 2030 is less than $5/tonne CO2 equivalent. Even if there was no value to the captured gas, almost all available abatement measures would be cost-effective in the presence of an emissions price of around $20/tonne CO2 equivalent," the report added.
Following are the IEA's recommendations:
