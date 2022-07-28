World Nature Conservation Day 2022: History, significance and theme

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on July 28 across the world. It aims to create awareness about the importance of natural resources and the conservation around them. Today the Earth is facing challenges like climate change, deforestation, loss of habitat for wildlife, pollution and more.

Here is all you need to know about World Nature Conservation Day.

Theme

This year’s theme for World Nature Conservation Day is ‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature.’ With this year’s record-breaking heat, wildfires, floods and other natural calamities, people across the world are realising the perils of climate change caused by human activity. This year’s theme is related to sustainable use of natural resources by humans and employing conservation practices to refrain from exploiting nature through mining, hunting and other destructive activities.

History

World Nature Conservation Day’s history and origin are not known. However, the idea is to provide the world with a chance to introspect as a species on how humans are exploiting nature and take steps to conserve it. Humans are facing the wrath of climate change, pandemics, natural disasters, increased temperature, and more all due to the overexploitation of natural resources.

Significance

The aim of celebrating World Nature Conservation Day is to lay the foundation of a healthy environment so that our societies remain stable and productive — today and in the future.