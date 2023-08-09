World Lion Day emphasises the importance of the animal and the big role the predator has in limiting herbivore populations.

Every year on August 10, World Lion Day is observed to highlight the importance of these majestic creatures and to garner support for their conservation. This day is also an opportunity to learn about the importance of lions in the natural world and the potential impacts of their extinction on humanity.

Gujarat state in India is the only place outside of Africa where it is possible to witness lions in their natural habitat. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has designated the Asiatic Lion as an endangered species because of its limited population and constrained habitat.

World Lion Day: History

The history of World Lion Day can be traced back to the decline of lion populations by approximately 80 per cent in the past century. This decline prompted the establishment of World Lion Day in 2013, with conservation enthusiasts Dereck and Beverly Joubert taking the lead. These individuals collaborated with National Geographic and initiated the Big Cat Initiative (BCI) in 2009 to safeguard and preserve the world's remaining lion species.

Significance

World Lion Day is significant because it serves as a reminder of the crucial role lions play in ecology and the environment. These apex predators contribute to the overall ecological balance by regulating herbivore populations.

The Asiatic Lion, sometimes known as the Persian or Indian Lion, was once common throughout parts of Asia. But over time, the species disappeared from these places. In India, large-scale hunting of animals by local and British authorities caused a drop in their population. This led to their extinction in certain regions of North India by the 1880s. Gujarat is now the sole remaining habitat for Asiatic Lions.

Number of lions in India

A Guardian report suggests that there are now about 400 lions living in the Gir National Park and another 300 in other locations throughout Gujarat, which represents a considerable rise in the population of these threatened species. Owing to insufficient space, lions in the Gir National Park have ventured into settlements and agricultural areas. Over the years, conservationists have demanded that the government move lions to another part of the country to prevent overcrowding of lions at Gir.