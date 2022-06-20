World Hydrography Day 2022: History, theme and significance

World Hydrography Day is observed on June 21 every year to raise awareness about hydrography and the essential role that it plays in improved knowledge of the seas and oceans. Hydrography largely deals with the measurement and description of the physical features of oceans, seas, coastal areas, lakes and rivers. It provides prediction of changes in the water bodies for the safety of navigation and support of all marine activities.

History and significance

The International Hydrographic Bureau was founded in 1921 with the goal of providing a forum to states and governments to confer on issues such as safe navigation, technical standards, and the conservation of the maritime environment.

The name was changed to the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) in 1970.

Also Read | A giant 'Footprint' on this Greek island becomes talking point at Paxos Biennale

In 2005, IHO proposed the idea of World Hydrography Day to commemorate the work of hydrographers around the world. The United Nations General Assembly accepted the proposal in resolution A/RES/60/30 Oceans and the law of the sea and June 21, the anniversary of the founding of the International Hydrographic Organization was chosen to mark the World Hydrography Day. The first international commemoration of World Hydrography Day started in 2006.

World Hydrography Day honours the work of the hydrographers and aims to raise awareness about the vital role of hydrography in people's lives.

The day promotes and publicises the work of the hydrographers through several events and media. Every year, a new theme is chosen to commemorate this day and highlight an aspect of hydrography.

Theme

The theme for 2022 is "Hydrography - contributing to the United Nations Ocean Decade".

Also Read | In a first, microplastics found in fresh Antarctic snow

The goal of this year’s commemoration is to highlight how hydrography as an applied science supports the sustainable use of the oceans. This includes how up-to-date surveys and data are used for initiatives for the protection of the marine environment, coastal zone management, marine protected areas, marine spatial data infrastructures, renewable energies, and all other components of the sustainable blue economy.