World’s highest Shiva temple Tungnath in Uttarakhand tilting by 6-10 degrees: ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has found that the Tungnath temple, located at an altitude of 12,800 feet in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, is tilting by nearly five to six degrees. The smaller structures inside the complex of the world’s highest Shiva temple are also tilting by up to 10 degrees. Officials are probing the cause of the tilt and the possibility of land subsidence has not been ruled out.

Land subsidence (sinking of the ground because of underground material movement) has been a concerning issue in the Joshimath region of Uttarakhand in recent months. Hundreds of families have been relocated due to safety reasons and locals blame unplanned construction, and hydel power activities for the disaster.

The Central government has been informed about the findings of the ASI survey and the officials have suggested that the shrine should be included as a protected monument.

An ASI official told the Times of India that the government has started the process of declaring it as a monument of national importance and issued a notification seeking objections from the public as a matter of procedure.

Superintending archaeologist of ASI's Dehradun circle, Manoj Kumar Saxena, told TOI, “First, we will find the root cause of the damage in case it can be repaired immediately. Besides, a detailed work programme will be prepared after a thorough inspection of the shrine.”

The officials also informed that, if needed, the damaged foundation stone will be replaced after consultations with experts.

The Tungnath temple is said to be the world's highest shrine of Lord Shiva, built in the 8th century by the Katyuri rulers.

Currently, the temple is under the administration of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

The matter was discussed in a board meeting of the BKTC in which the proposition of the ASI was rejected.

“We are ready to take their assistance in restoring the temple to its original form but without handing it over to them. We will inform them about our decision soon,” BKTC president Ajendra Ajay told TOI.

In April, the portals of the Tungnath temple were opened for devotees after the winter break.