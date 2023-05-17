World’s highest Shiva temple Tungnath in Uttarakhand tilting by 6-10 degrees: ASI

ASI officials have not ruled out the possibility of subsidence and are investigating the cause behind the tilt. The ASI will find the root cause of the damage and in case it is repairable, it will be done immediately.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has found that the Tungnath temple, located at an altitude of 12,800 feet in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, is tilting by nearly five to six degrees. The smaller structures inside the complex of the world’s highest Shiva temple are also tilting by up to 10 degrees. Officials are probing the cause of the tilt and the possibility of land subsidence has not been ruled out.

The ASI will find the root cause of the damage and in case it is repairable, it will be done immediately. So far, the agency has fixed glass scales on the walls of the main temple to measure the movement.

Land subsidence (sinking of the ground because of underground material movement) has been a concerning issue in the Joshimath region of Uttarakhand in recent months. Hundreds of families have been relocated due to safety reasons and locals blame unplanned construction, and hydel power activities for the disaster.