World Environment Day: Simple and effective tips to save our planet

World Environment Day has emerged as an important occasion for environment protection as all the stakeholders from green activists to social organisations, governments and corporate entities take numerous initiatives to protect our environment.

Climate change is a reality and it calls for action at all levels to protect our environment. The World Environment Day is an important occasion to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of global warming and take action to save our planet. World Environment Day is observed across the world on June 5 every year.

The World Environment Day 2023 celebrations will be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in partnership with the Netherlands. This year’s theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’.

With over 400 million tonnes of plastic being produced annually, and less than 10 percent being recycled, the need to act is more urgent than ever. Plastic pollution poses a severe threat to our ecosystems, with millions of tonnes ending up in our water bodies, jeopardising marine life and human health.

World Environment Day has emerged as an important occasion for environment protection as all the stakeholders from green activists to social organisations, governments and corporate entities take numerous initiatives to protect our environment.

Here are a few simple and effective tips that will not only help save the environment but also ignite a sense of purpose within you.

At individual levels, we can do our bit to save our planet from the negative impact of climate change:

Embrace Reusability: Take a stand against the widespread usage of single-use plastics and embrace the power of recyclable alternatives. We may reduce the environmental effect of disposable convenience by using durable water bottles, eco-friendly shopping bags and long-lasting products, among others.

Redefine Recycling: Become a proactive advocate for responsible waste management. Educate yourself on local recycling guidelines, sort your waste diligently and contribute to the cycle of renewal.

Water Conservation: By adopting mindful habits such as fixing leaks, shortening shower times and investing in water-saving technologies, we can protect this invaluable resource for future generations.

Guardians of the Forest: Step into the role of a steward for our forests. Support reforestation initiatives, participate in plantation drives and embrace the vital role that trees play in mitigating climate change.

Embrace Sustainable Mobility: Embody the spirit of eco-friendly transportation. Embrace walking, cycling, or using public transportation as alternatives to fossil-fuelled vehicles. Through collective action, we can reduce emissions and forge a path toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

Energy Efficiency: Unlock the potential of energy conservation. Embrace energy-efficient lighting, optimise appliance usage and harness renewable energy sources whenever possible. By curbing our energy consumption, we can pave the way for a greener future.

Amplify Environmental Awareness: Be the catalyst for change in your community. Utilize your voice to educate and inspire others, both online and offline. Together, we can ignite a global movement for environmental consciousness.

ALSO READ | Scientists warn of crossing critical thresholds for earth’s life support