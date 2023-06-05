World Environment Day: Simple and effective tips to save our planet

World Environment Day has emerged as an important occasion for environment protection as all the stakeholders from green activists to social organisations, governments and corporate entities take numerous initiatives to protect our environment.

Climate change is a reality and it calls for action at all levels to protect our environment. The World Environment Day is an important occasion to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of global warming and take action to save our planet. World Environment Day is observed across the world on June 5 every year.

The World Environment Day 2023 celebrations will be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in partnership with the Netherlands. This year’s theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’.

With over 400 million tonnes of plastic being produced annually, and less than 10 percent being recycled, the need to act is more urgent than ever. Plastic pollution poses a severe threat to our ecosystems, with millions of tonnes ending up in our water bodies, jeopardising marine life and human health.