World Environment Day: Every minute a truckload of plastic is dumped into the ocean, says UN report

A recent United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, besides giving some sobering figures on the persistence of plastic, suggested that plastic pollution globally could reduce by 80 percent by 2040 if companies and countries make deep policy and market shifts by using existing technologies and shifting to a circular economy. But that's a big if. As an expert said, time is of the essence.

Every single piece of plastic ever made still exists on this planet — this is a line that has become a part of our collective unconscious. To make things clearer, the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) recent report states that at present, 430 million metric tonnes of plastic is produced globally each year. And the way things stand at the moment, plastic production is set to triple by 2060.

"Approximately 7 billion of the 9.2 billion tonnes of plastic produced from 1950-2017 became plastic waste, ending up in landfills or dumped," the UNEP's website stated. To elaborate further, it mentions that every minute as much as a garbage truck's worth of plastic is dumped into the oceans.