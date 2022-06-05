India achieved 10% ethanol blending target before schedule, carbon emissions reduced by 27 lakh tonnes: PM Modi

India has achieved the target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol, five months before schedule, thereby managing to cut down carbon emissions by 27 lakh tonnes, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme on the 'Save Soil Movement', which also coincided with World Environment Day on Sunday.

He cited a slew of measures taken by the government for environment protection and said the efforts have been mutli-dimensional, depsite India having a negligible role in climate change.

Modi said India had only 1.5 percent ethanol blending in 2014. "Due to 10 percent ethanol blending, we have managed to cut down carbon emissions by 27 lakh tonnes," he said.

He said this has saved Rs 41,000 crore of forex reserve, adding that farmers have managed to earn Rs40600 crore due to increased ethanol blending over eight years.

Modi said the country also reached its goal of having 40 percent of its installed power generation from non-fossil fuel-based sources, nine years before the schedule.

The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global intitiative to raise awareness about the deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve the same, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev started the movement in march. He had embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey, passing through 27 countries and June 5 marked the 75th day of the journey, the statement said.

The Prime Minister said India's forest cover had grown by more than 20,000 sqkm in the past eight years, with wildlife numbers also seeing a record growth.