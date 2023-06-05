World Environment Day: A look at India’s Panchamrit and LiFE initiatives  

PM Modi had announced initiatives like LiFE and ‘Panchamrit’ to align India’s vision in the fight against climate change. The LiFE movement aims to leverage the strength of social networks to create a global network of individuals called ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is moving ahead with a clear roadmap for environment protection and climate change. Speaking on the occasion of World Environment Day, on June 5, PM Modi said that the country is striving to maintain a balance between present requirements and future vision. He further added that the country has focused a lot on 'green and clean energy' in the past nine years, PTI reported.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is “Beat Plastic Pollution”, an issue on which India has been working consistently for the last four-five years, according to the Prime Minister.

“In 2018 itself, India started working at two levels for getting rid of single-use plastic. On one hand, we banned single-use plastic and on the other hand, we made plastic waste processing mandatory,” PM Modi said.