World Environment Day 2023: History, significance and theme

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year. The day, backed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has become the largest global platform for environmental activism and is now celebrated by millions of people across the world.

History

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. This day has now emerged as one of the most important occasions to spread awareness and promote action for the environment and the impact of climate change by all stakeholders. Initiatives like clean-up campaigns, environmental awareness campaigns, seminars, conferences, and workshops are organised to encourage global action to protect the environment.

Besides, governments, non-governmental organisations, businesses, communities, and activists participate in different initiatives to contribute to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

Theme

The theme for World Environment Day 2023 is “Solutions to plastic pollution.” This theme is a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matter. So, the theme urges governments and businesses to take meaningful steps in order to tackle plastic pollution.

Significance

The significance of this year’s World Environment Day cannot be understated as the theme is very relevant to our times. According to the United Nations, over 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide and less than 10 percent of it is recycled. The most worrying part is that approximately 19-23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas annually.

Furthermore, microplastics - tiny plastic particles up to 5mm in diameter – usually find their way into food, water and air. According to estimates by the UN, each person on the planet consumes more than 50,000 plastic particles per year.

World Environment Day 2023 essentially urges all the stakeholders to solve this crisis by mobilising transformative action from every corner of the world and shifting to a circular economy.