World Environment Day 2023: History, significance and theme

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. This year, World Environment Day is being hosted by Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in partnership with the Netherlands.

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year. The day, backed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has become the largest global platform for environmental activism and is now celebrated by millions of people across the world.

History

This day has now emerged as one of the most important occasions to spread awareness and promote action for the environment and the impact of climate change by all stakeholders. Initiatives like clean-up campaigns, environmental awareness campaigns, seminars, conferences, and workshops are organised to encourage global action to protect the environment.