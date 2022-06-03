Since the industrial revolution, new technologies have swept the world with immense power and massive scale. Technological advancements in developed countries and around the world are happening at a rapid pace.
Sustained technological advancement is essential for the development and quality of life but we can’t ignore the negative impact of technology on the environment. On World Environment Day, we take a look at three ways technology impacts the environment.
A huge amount of the finite natural resources and precious metals go into the making of electronics and other modern technology. Due to the increasing global demand, the mining of rare-earth metals and other natural resources is increasing. Large-scale mineral, ore and oil exploration has been on the rise causing depletion of natural resources.
It is no surprise that big manufacturers require massive amounts of energy to keep steady production levels. This leads to the burning of more fossil fuels to generate power which adds to climate change. Further, the transportation of electronic products around the world also comes with a high carbon cost. This doesn’t end here, every time a user plugs an electronic device into a non-renewable power source, the carbon footprint of these devices goes up.
Electronic and modern tech products also pose a problem at the end of their lives. About 20 to 50 million metric tonnes of e-waste are disposed of worldwide each year, as per dosomething.org. These contain toxic chemicals and materials that leak and often pollute the land, water bodies and oceans. Currently, as per estimates, only 1/5 of e-waste generated globally is formally recycled. Also, millions of people around the world who are often believed to work unofficially to salvage the precious materials used in smartphones are exposed to dangerous working environments, and they also put the surrounding environment at threat.
Here’s what 5 tech firms are doing to reduce carbon footprint
Many such companies are challenging themselves to find solutions and setting ambitious targets to reduce the carbon emissions produced by their organisations and supply chains. We take a look at a few.