World Environment Day 2022 — Words of wisdom from Mahatma Gandhi to Leo DiCaprio

Touted as the largest global environmental event, the World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 to inspire efforts and positive changes to the environment. The day was first observed in 1973 under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

This year, the World Environment Day will see campaigns focused on collective and transformative efforts to preserve and protect our planet. This year the World Environment Day is a special one since it marks the 50th anniversary of the first global environmental summit, held in 1972 in Stockholm.

Therefore, to mark this special occasion, here are some quotes you can send to your friends and family to observe the day.

World Environment Day: Wishes

Do not pollute land, air, water, and environment because lost once is lost forever. Happy World Environment Day 2022!

Try preserving the link between man and nature and you will be eternally content. Happy World Environment Day 2022!

Join hands to save the most beautiful place in this entire universe, our planet. From today, try living more responsibly and happily. Happy World Environment Day 2022!

Happy World Environment Day 2022! Let us hope that this day reminds us of all the wrong we did to our planet and all the right we can and should do to correct it.

Today, let’s make a promise to love and save our planet. Happy World Environment Day 2022!

World Environment Day: Quotes

The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. — Robert Swan

Pleasure is Nature’s test, her sign of approval. When man is happy, he is in harmony with himself and the environment. — Oscar Wilde

The Earth has enough resources for our needs, but not for our greed. — Mahatma Gandhi

Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action. — Leonardo DiCaprio