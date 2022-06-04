World Environment Day 2022 — Words of wisdom from Mahatma Gandhi to Leo DiCaprio

Touted as the largest global environmental event, the World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 to inspire efforts and positive changes to the environment. The day was first observed in 1973 under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
This year, the World Environment Day will see campaigns focused on collective and transformative efforts to preserve and protect our planet. This year the World Environment Day is a special one since it marks the 50th anniversary of the first global environmental summit, held in 1972 in Stockholm.
Therefore, to mark this special occasion, here are some quotes you can send to your friends and family to observe the day.
