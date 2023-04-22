World Earth Day 2023: Bisleri's vision of a green future for the people

Bisleri International's initiatives empower the local community by providing them with new economic opportunities. The 'Bisleri Greener Promise' campaign has also enabled water conservation through rainwater harvesting, which has made the organization water-positive.
Corporates across India are beginning to find ways to combine innovation and scale in order to meet their sustainable development goals.
A perfect illustration of this trend is Bisleri International's 'Bisleri Greener Promise' campaign, which seeks to reshape the value chain by conserving water and creating a plastic circular economy. Through the process, it has spread awareness and become one of the first consumer goods company in India to become plastic-neutral and water-positive.
Through the 'Bisleri Greener Promise' campaign, the organisation has taken the lead in upcycling used plastic into apparels, school bags, benches, amongst other articles of daily use. Although the company obviates the need for new plastic materials, it has undertaken plastic upcycling programs to benefit the environment.
Further, Bisleri International's initiatives empower the local community by providing them with new economic opportunities. The 'Bisleri Greener Promise' campaign has also enabled water conservation through rainwater harvesting, which has made the organisation water-positive. It has managed to do this by building check dams and creating a rainwater harvesting infrastructure.
Bisleri International has shown what is possible when large corporations commit themselves to building a greener future. "We recognize sustainability as an ongoing journey. We are committed to improving our practices by embracing innovations as part of the Bisleri Greener Promise to create a better world", says Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International.
The strength of purpose is reflected in the new campaign video — Bisleri Greener Promise.
Bisleri International hopes to make sustainability fundamental to its business operations by guiding its strategic partnerships and innovative practices toward that goal.
It hopes to devise new ways to deal with industrial plastic pollution and embed new water conservation practices in our lives. And just like the blue bird depicted as the Sutradhar of the campaign, these small and profound changes will bear witness to the rise of happy and self-sufficient communities across the nation.
