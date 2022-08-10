World Biofuel Day: PM inaugurates 2nd generation ethanol plant in Panipat

By CNBCTV18.com

As part of World Biofuel Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the second generation (2G) ethanol plant in Panipat, Haryana. This plant was established with the aim of giving a boost to the government's self-reliance initiative, Atmanirbhar Bharat, by increasing production and usage of biofuels in the country.

“This project is merely a starting step," Modi said during the inauguration ceremony, adding: “This plant will help in reducing pollution in Delhi-NCR and Haryana regions."

While calling this project merely a beginning, he added, “Biofuel means one that brings greenery, one that protects the environment.”

A government press release stated that this "is in line with the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable”.

The 2G Ethanol Plant, located close to the Panipat Refinery, has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).

This project will utilise about two lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around three crore litres of ethanol. It is built using state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the release said.

While providing direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment in terms of supply chain of rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc, the project will also ensure the end-use for the agri-crop residue.