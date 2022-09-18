World Bamboo Day 2022: History, significance and theme

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bamboo can be used in various ways including as food and as a substitute for wood, building, and construction material.

World Bamboo Day is observed on September 18 in order to raise awareness about the conservation of this extremely useful plant. Conceptualised by the World Bamboo Organisation (WBO), this day also promotes the bamboo industry by highlighting its concerns.

Bamboo is a fast-growing plant and has many traditional uses. One key advantage of bamboo is that it costs virtually nothing to grow, so even a small revenue stream translates into profit. The pulped fibres of various bamboo species, especially Dendrocalamus strictus and Bambusa bambos are used to make fine-quality paper. This makes it a commercially viable crop.

History

World Bamboo Organisation declared the day officially at the 8th World Bamboo Congress held in Bangkok in 2009. WBO wants to bring the amazing properties of bamboo to the forefront by celebrating World Bamboo Day.

Significance

By observing World Bamboo Day, WBO aims to sensitise people about the potential uses of bamboo. Promoting the new cultivation of bamboo in developing regions across the world can yield tremendous economic development.

In fact, bamboo can be used as a substitute for numerous unsustainable resources. Found in South-East Asia, bamboo can be used in various ways including as food, and as a substitute for wood, building, and construction material.

The amazing thing about bamboo is that it does not require chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers to grow and thrive. Its fallen leaves also provide the necessary nutrients that get recycled back into the soil. These properties of bamboo make it very friendly to the environment. One of the main environmental benefits of bamboo is that it can be planted to reclaim severely degraded sites and wastelands.

Theme

The theme for this year’s World Bamboo Day has not been disclosed yet.