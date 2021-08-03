Work from home causes fewer emissions, hybrid working may be worst for environment: Study

It is an established fact that working from home causes less emissions than working from the office. Now, studies reveal that a hybrid workspace model may be most harmful for the environment.

According to a study by the Carbon Trust and Vodafone Institute for Society and Communications, in a ‘worst-case scenario,’ hybrid working may produce more emissions than a standard work-from-home model, or if people were to work solely from the office.

"In a worst-case scenario, this split could result in consuming more energy and emitting more emissions as both homes and offices are fully operating to enable teleworkers and office workers to do their jobs," as per the study.

The study assessed the impact of working from home on the environment in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the Czech Republic over a year. The study found that on an average, working from home models saved carbon emissions in all six countries.

Researchers found that workers whose offices are located in older and inefficient buildings get the best carbon savings from working from home. These buildings use up significant amounts of energy for heating and cooling, and miscellaneous electrical usage. The study showed that the benefit of reducing office emissions far outweighed the reduction in emission from daily commutes.

“Office-related savings are particularly greater in countries where buildings are inefficient. For example, we found that in Italy the carbon savings potential is greater than in Sweden. Italy’s office building stock is less energy efficient and the country’s heating system heavily relies on high-emitting sources of energy such as gas. On the contrary, Sweden’s savings potential is much less significant given the more efficient building stock, a less carbon-intensive grid and the presence of district heating,” read the study.

The study’s findings reveal that hybrid workspace models, where employees are expected to come to their offices a few times a week, can be a big detriment in the efforts of corporations and nations to achieve net-zero emissions. Several large companies, both domestic and international, have announced their plans to switch to a hybrid workspace model as corporations adapt to the post-pandemic world. But such plans can be hard to optimise for reducing emissions.

“Planning for a carbon optimum can be difficult in a world where there is no determined pattern in people’s commute, energy use and demand at homes vs. office buildings,” the study said.