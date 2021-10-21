With Diwali around the corner, these states have banned all firecrackers

Several states have decided to completely prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers, mindful of the toxic haze overhanging most cities, especially in the winter months. Last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the use of firecrackers in NCR till the end of the festive season, while several states had made concessions for ‘green crackers.’ This year, some states have gone ahead with a blanket ban.

India is home to some of the most polluted cities in terms of air quality, with standards over 12 times lax compared to the World Health Organization’s recent guidelines. In light of this, some states are exercising extra precautions and have completely banned the sale of firecrackers in 2021 as well.

Here is the list of states that have banned the use and sale of firecrackers in the festive season

Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has banned the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2022. The government stated that the decision was taken in light of pollution and air quality levels in the city and surrounding areas over the past three years. Delhi Police has upped the enforcement of the ban on the sale of firecrackers. The state recently received Rs 18 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve the city’s air quality levels.

Haryana

The Haryana government imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect earlier in the month. The Haryana State Pollution Board had earlier recommended all 14 districts to ban fireworks seeing the air quality levels in the state.

Odisha

The eastern state has banned the use and sale of fireworks within the state as part of the continuing COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. Fireworks cannot be bought and sold in the state in the month of October and during Diwali.

Rajasthan allows 'green firecrackers'

Following the dismissal of the plea of firecracker makers in the Supreme Court, which was dismissed, the state reversed its earlier blanket ban on firecrackers. The state has allowed the sale and use of ‘green crackers.’ These fireworks can be used only between 8-10 pm on festivals like Diwali and Guruparb, 6-8 am for Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas and New Year.